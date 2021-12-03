Dr. Gounder on severity of omicron variant: 'We don't have an answer to that yet'
NBC News' Lindsey Reiser reports from New York City with the latest on how it's responding to the omicron coronavirus variant. Correspondent Ellison Barber provides an inside look into how companies are scaling up Covid testing, and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Celine Gounder, shares her medical expertise. "Those are not acceptable losses," Gounder tells Stephanie Ruhle about continued deaths from Covid.Dec. 3, 2021
