Dr. Gandhi on businesses requiring proof of vaccination: 'It would have a big impact'
04:11
Share this -
copied
University of California San Fransisco Professor of Medicine, Dr. Monica Gandhi, explains the role that private companies can play in increasing coronavirus vaccination rates and breaks down how Covid-19 testing should change as the Delta variant spreads. "Everyone is so tired of the pandemic that you will see that places like businesses can have a huge impact," she tells Stephanie Ruhle.Aug. 3, 2021