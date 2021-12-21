Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'
NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez and PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor joined Stephanie Ruhle with breaking updates on the coronavirus pandemic and the Biden administration's response. Brown University School of Public Health Dean, Dr. Ashish Jha, and Heritage Surgical Group general surgeon, Dr. Stavros Christoudias, share their medical expertise following news that the omicron variant is the dominant Covid strain in the United States. "It's going to spread like wildfire," Christoudias says.Dec. 21, 2021
