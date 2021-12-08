Dr. Adalja on treating unvaccinated Covid patients: 'I'm far beyond burnt out'
07:33
CNBC's Meg Tirrell and NBC News correspondent Sam Brock joined Stephanie Ruhle with the latest on the coronavirus pandemic across the country and Pfizer's announcement that its booster shot protects against the omicron variant. Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, Dr. Amesh Adalja, discusses the news and continued vaccine hesitancy.Dec. 8, 2021
