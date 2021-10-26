DNC Chair talks Virginia governor's race, state of Democratic Party ahead of midterms
04:32
Share this -
copied
Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison discusses the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial race, what the election could signal for the 2022 midterms, and what Democrats can campaign on as President Joe Biden's agenda faces gridlock in Congress. He tells Stephanie Ruhle that Virginia GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin is a "Trump acolyte" and says the former president is "looming still in American politics."Oct. 26, 2021