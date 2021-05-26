David Fahrenthold breaks down latest reporting on Trump investigation

David Fahrenthold breaks down latest reporting on Trump investigation09:14
The Washington Post reports that the Manhattan district attorney has convened a special grand jury that could hear evidence and weigh possible criminal charges against former President Trump, his staff or his family. David Fahrenthold broke the story and joined Peter Alexander to share what he knows so far. Plus, NBC's Kristen Welker, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, and former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance break down what it means for Trump.