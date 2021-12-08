Dave Wasserman: Biden's approval rating must go up by November for Democrats to hold onto Congress
The Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman, former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), and pollster Brian Stryker joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the problems Democrats face selling their legislative wins ahead of the 2022 midterms. Heitkamp calls on members of her party to connect their policies to kitchen table issues like child care, insulin prices, and more.Dec. 8, 2021
