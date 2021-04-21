Cunningham after Chauvin guilty verdict: 'This entire system is what needs to be put on trial'

While many are celebrating the guilty verdict in ex-police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, calls for broader police reform continue. NBC's Shaquille Brewster, Civil Rights Attorney Charles Coleman, and former member of President Obama’s 21st Century Policing Task Force Brittany Packnett Cunningham join Stephanie Ruhle with the latest reporting and analysis. "The institution of policing is precisely the problem here," Cunningham says.