Stephanie Ruhle

Covid cases 'will start to turn around' in a few weeks: Dr. Anthony Fauci

10:41

Omicron cases have appeared to hit a peak in the U.S. but deaths still continue to climb. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci joins MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the possibility of the surge slowing down.Jan. 24, 2022

