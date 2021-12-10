Consumer prices rose 6.8 percent over the past year
The Bureau of Labor and Statistics released their Consumer Price Index data for November and showed that consumer prices have risen by 6.8 percent over the past year. CNBC's Steve Liesman has details.Dec. 10, 2021
