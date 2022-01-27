IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better

    04:37
Stephanie Ruhle

Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better

04:37

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo joined Stephanie Ruhle for a wide-ranging interview about the latest GDP figures, the state of the U.S. economy and where President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan stands amid congressional gridlock. Jan. 27, 2022

    Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better

    04:37
