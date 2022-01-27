Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo joined Stephanie Ruhle for a wide-ranging interview about the latest GDP figures, the state of the U.S. economy and where President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan stands amid congressional gridlock. Jan. 27, 2022
Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better
