Commerce Sec. Raimondo: Vaccine mandate is 'unquestionably going to help our economy'
08:36
Share this -
copied
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discusses where Democrats' infrastructure proposals stand, and the White House's decision to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for federal workers and businesses. She tells Stephanie Ruhle the vaccine mandate will boost the U.S. economy and urges Congress to pass infrastructure legislation. "President Biden has been crystal clear. He is willing to negotiate," she says.Sept. 13, 2021