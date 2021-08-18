Combat veterans react to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan: 'I feel a lot of anger'

Combat veterans Wes Moore and Jason Kander, who both served in Afghanistan, joined Stephanie Ruhle to share their perspective on the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban this week. They discuss their experience while abroad, the need to evacuate U.S. allies and their message to other veterans grappling with the Taliban takeover. "What most people don't know is that you can get better ... PTSD is not a terminal illness," Kander says.Aug. 18, 2021