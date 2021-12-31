Colorado mayor on raging wildfires: 'I'm fearful that we will have some fatalities'
Superior, Colorado Mayor Clint Folsom joined Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the wildfires sweeping across his state that forced tens of thousands to evacuate. He says there was very little warning and that the results are "tragic."Dec. 31, 2021
Amb. Bill Taylor talks Russian tensions after Biden's high-stakes call with Putin
