College Board VP and student talk latest news that SAT is going digital
04:52
The College Board's College Readiness Assessments Vice President Priscilla Rodriguez joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the SAT's transformation into a digital test. She explains the change and 11th grader Natalia Cossio shares her experience taking the new, online SAT.Jan. 25, 2022
