  Pfizer Covid vaccine for children under the age of five could be available by end of Feb.

  Raskin on 1/6 committee's new evidence connected to Trump

    CO Sec. of State: 'We are seeing the worse attack on democracy right now'

    Tom Brady officially retires from the NFL

  Rosenberg: Trump is 'logically inconsistent and consistently wrong'

  Spotify loses billions as more artists ask for their music to be removed and Joe Rogan promises to do better

  New Jersey Congresswoman reacts to Ukraine's response to Russia's latest threats

  The Truth Matters: Russian disinformation about Ukraine

  A vaccine developed at a Texas Children's hospital could be the silver bullet for taking down Covid 19

  Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better

  Rep. Sessions on push to ban lawmakers from trading stocks: 'This is a populist idea'

  Experts react to breaking news of strong GDP growth in Q4 of 2021

  Steve Rattner: U.S. could see more 'very substantial' inflation

  Renew Democracy Initiative Chair on U.S. response to Russia: 'From Putin's perspective, sanctions is nothing more than lip service'

  College Board VP and student talk latest news that SAT is going digital

  Ben Rhodes on Vladimir Putin as tensions escalate: 'He does not want Ukraine to be a democracy'

  AZ Secy. of State Hobbs says bills to change elections 'are nothing more than based in conspiracy theories'

  Jan 6 Committee invites Ivanka Trump to testify in February

  Secretary Blinken meets with Russian Foreign Minister amid Ukraine border tensions

  Oklahoma doctor discusses 'combination' of challenges facing hospitals amid omicron surge  

Stephanie Ruhle

CO Sec. of State: ‘We are seeing the worse attack on democracy right now’

Colorado Secretary of State and Chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State Jena Griswold joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss election security amid the new report from the New York Times that former President Trump personally directed some federal agencies to try and seize voting machines. “I’ll continue to do my job in protecting Colorado’s election infrastructure, but American voters are really going to have to take a deep dive on who is running for these offices in 2022 because democracy will be on the ballot.”Feb. 1, 2022

