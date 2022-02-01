CO Sec. of State: ‘We are seeing the worse attack on democracy right now’
Colorado Secretary of State and Chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State Jena Griswold joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss election security amid the new report from the New York Times that former President Trump personally directed some federal agencies to try and seize voting machines. “I’ll continue to do my job in protecting Colorado’s election infrastructure, but American voters are really going to have to take a deep dive on who is running for these offices in 2022 because democracy will be on the ballot.”Feb. 1, 2022
