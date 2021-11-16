Civil rights attorney on Rittenhouse trial: 'The punishment needs to fit the crime'
NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez reports from Kenosha, Wisconsin with breaking updates on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial before jury deliberations begin. Criminal defense attorney, Danny Cevallos, and civil rights attorney, David Henderson, joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss what to expect. "Self-defense is everything for the defense. Provocation is everything for the prosecution," Cevallos says.Nov. 16, 2021