Cities weigh criminal justice reforms as Chauvin trial captivates country

Cities weigh criminal justice reforms as Chauvin trial captivates country05:32
At the same time as the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, cities across the country are considering criminal justice reforms. Co-Founder and CEO of the Center for Policing Equity Phillip Goff discusses the prospects of making these changes like eliminating qualified immunity for officers in New York City. He also says that "America is on trial" as the country awaits a final verdict in the George Floyd case.