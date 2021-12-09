IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chuck Rosenberg: DOJ prosecuting Meadows for contempt will be 'much more difficult' than Bannon

    06:23

  • Dave Wasserman: Biden's approval rating must go up by November for Democrats to hold onto Congress

    05:51

  • Dr. Adalja on treating unvaccinated Covid patients: 'I'm far beyond burnt out'

    07:33

  • Reporters preview Biden's call with Putin and break down the global stakes

    06:56

  • Rep. Brady talks future of the GOP, toxic politics, Build Back Better

    08:05

  • Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court

    02:01

  • Alicia Sasser Modestino: 'Child care is a piece of infrastructure'

    05:17

  • Dr. Patel says political division over Covid vaccines is 'stunning'

    06:01

  • Gabe Gutierrez reports from Tijuana as 'Remain in Mexico' policy takes effect

    01:52

  • Labor Secretary Walsh reacts to brand new jobs report

    01:57

  • Dr. Gounder on severity of omicron variant: 'We don't have an answer to that yet'

    09:23

  • U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November

    01:19

  • Dr. Jha urges that 'boosters are essential' amid omicron variant concerns

    08:31

  • Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO: Supreme Court overturning Roe would spark 'crisis'

    05:43

  • Mattel CEO talks supply chain, inflation after meeting with Biden

    04:36

  • Slavitt says he has spoken with White House about omicron variant

    02:06

  • For Facts Sake: Stephanie Ruhle busts myths about supply chain issues

    01:41

  • New incoming Twitter CEO marks moment for immigrant representation

    00:52

  • Former Sen. Heitkamp on key deadlines in Congress: 'For God's sakes do not shut down the government'

    07:04

  • For Facts Sake: Stephanie Ruhle breaks down what you need to know about gas prices

    02:45

Stephanie Ruhle

Chuck Rosenberg: DOJ prosecuting Meadows for contempt will be 'much more difficult' than Bannon

06:23

NBC News' Garrett Haake and Politico's Eugene Daniels joined Aaron Gilchrist with breaking updates on the House's probe into the Capitol riot after former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows said he is suing the Jan. 6 select committee. Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg shares his legal expertise and breaks down whether Meadows can assert executive privilege.Dec. 9, 2021

  • Chuck Rosenberg: DOJ prosecuting Meadows for contempt will be 'much more difficult' than Bannon

    06:23

  • Dave Wasserman: Biden's approval rating must go up by November for Democrats to hold onto Congress

    05:51

  • Dr. Adalja on treating unvaccinated Covid patients: 'I'm far beyond burnt out'

    07:33

  • Reporters preview Biden's call with Putin and break down the global stakes

    06:56

  • Rep. Brady talks future of the GOP, toxic politics, Build Back Better

    08:05

  • Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court

    02:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All