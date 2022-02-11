Chu on interest rates and high prices: ‘If rates go higher it will cost our country even more’
CNBC Senior Markets Correspondent Dom Chu, CNBC Senior Economics Reporter Steve Liesman, and NBC News National Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss supply chain impacts from the ongoing trucker protests in Canada, market bumps after yesterday’s inflation number reported reaching a 40-year high, and President Biden saying in an exclusive interview with Lester Holt that inflation will taper off this year.Feb. 11, 2022
Chu on interest rates and high prices: ‘If rates go higher it will cost our country even more’
