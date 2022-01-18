CEO of organization that provided security training to Texas synagogue says 'Jewish community is under threat'
02:49
Share this -
copied
A security organization for the Jewish community is receiving credit for helping train members of Congregation Beth Israel, the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four people were freed after hours-long hostage standoff. Michael Masters, the National Director and CEO of the Secure Community Network joins MSNBC to speak about the incident and the importance of having proper skills for crisis situations.Jan. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Emergency physician weighs in on covid overwhelming hospitals again
03:24
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL): ‘Spirit of fear’ is infecting the Republican party
08:52
Inflation soars 7% in December, highest jump since 1982
06:57
The state of election security ahead of 2022
04:17
‘There's this perpetual fatigue’: Michigan hospitals at breaking point amid COVID surge
04:20
A ‘toxic mix of ignorance and intolerance’: Domestic extremism on the rise in the U.S.