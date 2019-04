CDC: Measles cases hit 704 in 22 states since beginning of year 04:25 copied!

As of April 26, the Centers for Disease Control had reported 704 cases of measles in the United States since the beginning of 2019, representing the largest number of cases reported in the country in a single year since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000. NBC News Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres breaks down the numbers.

