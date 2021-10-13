Carville talks Biden agenda, national implications of Virginia gubernatorial race

NBC News chief White House correspondent and Weekend TODAY co-anchor, Peter Alexander, reports on how the Biden administration is grappling with widespread supply chain issues plaguing the country. Democratic strategist, James Carville, discusses what Democrats can do to provide relief for Americans right now amid gridlock in Washington, and breaks down the political implications of the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial election. "They've got to get something done," he tells Stephanie Ruhle.Oct. 13, 2021