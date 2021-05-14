Businesses grapple with mask requirements after CDC lifts guidance

Businesses grapple with mask requirements after CDC lifts guidance06:22
Companies and employers now face new questions about their own mask requirements after the CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors. CNBC “Squawk Box” co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin, National Retail Federation President & CEO Matt Shay, and former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jason Furman joined Stephanie Ruhle to break down how the business world will try and navigate the guidance.