Brendan Buck and former Rep. Israel talk politics of Covid-19 vaccine mandates

Former Chief Communications Adviser for House Speaker Paul Ryan and former Press Secretary for House Speaker John Boehner, Brendan Buck, and former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY) discuss the politics surrounding Covid-19 vaccine requirements and why the big business world is uniting behind the White House's mandates to boost the economy. "Joe Biden has set a trap for Republicans and Republicans have walked right into it," Buck tells Stephanie Ruhle.Sept. 17, 2021