Stephanie Ruhle

Bipartisan group pushes for modest election overhaul bill

02:04

A bipartisan group of senators is beginning to push forward with a new plan for changes to the Electoral Count Act and protections for election officials. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 21, 2022

