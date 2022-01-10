Biden set to focus on voting rights during Georgia speech
President Biden is set to make a speech in Georgia where he will push for voting rights just days after marking the one-year anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur and Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman have the details. Jan. 10, 2022
