  • Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court

  • Alicia Sasser Modestino: 'Child care is a piece of infrastructure'

  • Dr. Patel says political division over Covid vaccines is 'stunning'

  • Gabe Gutierrez reports from Tijuana as 'Remain in Mexico' policy takes effect

  • Labor Secretary Walsh reacts to brand new jobs report

  • Dr. Gounder on severity of omicron variant: 'We don't have an answer to that yet'

  • U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November

  • Dr. Jha urges that 'boosters are essential' amid omicron variant concerns

  • Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO: Supreme Court overturning Roe would spark 'crisis'

  • Mattel CEO talks supply chain, inflation after meeting with Biden

  • Slavitt says he has spoken with White House about omicron variant

  • For Facts Sake: Stephanie Ruhle busts myths about supply chain issues

  • New incoming Twitter CEO marks moment for immigrant representation

  • Former Sen. Heitkamp on key deadlines in Congress: 'For God's sakes do not shut down the government'

  • For Facts Sake: Stephanie Ruhle breaks down what you need to know about gas prices

  • Dr. Hotez: New Covid variant 'likely' already in the United States

  • Shopify President talks Black Friday, Cyber Monday as markets take a hit

  • Help Center Board president says families are 'desperate' as food banks struggle with higher costs

  • Legal experts break down trial of men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery as closing arguments begin

  • Walmart U.S. CEO provides exclusive look into what businesses face ahead of Thanksgiving

Stephanie Ruhle

Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court

President Biden's Supreme Court commission does not make a recommendation on whether to expand the court or set term limits, according to a draft obtained by NBC News. NBC's Pete Williams breaks down their findings and what could come next.Dec. 7, 2021

