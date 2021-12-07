Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court
02:01
President Biden's Supreme Court commission does not make a recommendation on whether to expand the court or set term limits, according to a draft obtained by NBC News. NBC's Pete Williams breaks down their findings and what could come next.Dec. 7, 2021
