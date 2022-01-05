Biden, Democrats pounce on corporations using inflation as an excuse to raise profits
Despite inflation, corporations are reporting their highest profits in 70 years. Bharat Ramamurti, Deputy Director of the White House National Economic Council, explains how a lack of competition has hurt consumers and Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tells Stephanie Ruhle what Congress can do. She also addresses Speaker Pelosi’s stance that lawmakers and White House officials should be allowed to own personal stocks.Jan. 5, 2022
