Biden administration to distribute 400 million N95 masks, the largest PPE rollout in U.S. history

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it plans to distribute 400 million N95 masks. This comes amid a relatively smooth initial rollout of its plan to distribute rapid tests. NBC’s Mike Memoli and Dr. Celine Gounder, NYU and Bellevue Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist and Epidemiologist, join Chris Jansing on the impacts these moves could have as the omicron variant spreads. Jan. 19, 2022