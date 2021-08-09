IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stephanie Ruhle

Benner and Kirschner break down latest legal trouble surrounding Trump and former DOJ official

07:03

The New York Times' Katie Benner joined Stephanie Ruhle to share her latest reporting that former President Trump's acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, has informed the Justice Department watchdog and congressional investigators that one of his deputies attempted to help Trump undermine the 2020 election results. Former federal prosecutor, Glenn Kirschner, explains the legal implications for Trump.Aug. 9, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All