Benner and Kirschner break down latest legal trouble surrounding Trump and former DOJ official
07:03
The New York Times' Katie Benner joined Stephanie Ruhle to share her latest reporting that former President Trump's acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, has informed the Justice Department watchdog and congressional investigators that one of his deputies attempted to help Trump undermine the 2020 election results. Former federal prosecutor, Glenn Kirschner, explains the legal implications for Trump.Aug. 9, 2021