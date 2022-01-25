IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stephanie Ruhle

Ben Rhodes on Vladimir Putin as tensions escalate: 'He does not want Ukraine to be a democracy'

02:38

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes discusses the global implications of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and breaks down the Biden administration's options for deterring Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He wants Ukraine to either be a part of Russia or at least be controlled by Russia," he tells Stephanie Ruhle about the Russian leader.Jan. 25, 2022

