Anti-Defamation League CEO: Comparing Covid restrictions to Holocaust is 'revolting'
04:49
Share this -
copied
Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director, Jonathan Greenblatt, discusses the rise in antisemitism across the United States and comparisons of coronavirus restrictions to the Holocaust. "Asking someone to wear a mask in the midst of a public health epidemic has no analogy whatsoever to the systematic slaughter of six million Jews and millions of other people," he tells Stephanie Ruhle.Dec. 23, 2021
Now Playing
Anti-Defamation League CEO: Comparing Covid restrictions to Holocaust is 'revolting'
04:49
UP NEXT
Dana Canedy shares story of resilience captured in 'A Journal for Jordan'
05:24
Secy. Buttigieg says he's 'really encouraged' by progress on supply chain issues
06:58
Eamon Javers breaks down how criminals stole billions in pandemic relief funds
02:24
Musical connects radicalism in history to today's politics
04:49
Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'