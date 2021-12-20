Andy Slavitt: 'It's going to be a surge like we haven't seen before'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News' Lindsey Reiser and Kerry Sanders report from across the country with breaking updates on the coronavirus pandemic and testing ahead of the holidays. Former White House Senior Advisor for the Covid Response, Andy Slavitt, discusses the recent spike in cases and the Biden administration's response. Dr. Amesh Adalja describes what he's hearing from unvaccinated patients hospitalized with coronavirus. "It's very frustrating. Not many of them repent," he tells Stephanie Ruhle.Dec. 20, 2021

