Ambassador Bill Taylor on President Biden sending American troops into Eastern Europe
04:13
Former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Ambassador Bill Taylor and NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss breaking news out of the White House where President Biden announced he is sending 3,000 American troops into Eastern Europe in response to Russia’s continued threats on Ukraine.Feb. 2, 2022
