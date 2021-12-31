Amb. Bill Taylor talks Russian tensions after Biden's high-stakes call with Putin
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and U.S. Institute of Peace Vice President, Bill Taylor, discusses where the United States' relationship with Russia stands following a critical call between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid heightening tensions on the Ukrainian border. Taylor tells Yasmin Vossoughian that Biden isn't intimidated and explains the global implications.Dec. 31, 2021
Amb. Bill Taylor talks Russian tensions after Biden's high-stakes call with Putin
