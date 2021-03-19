All eyes on Georgia after Atlanta shootings and as legislature weighs bills limiting voting access

All eyes on Georgia after Atlanta shootings and as legislature weighs bills limiting voting access02:22
President Biden and Vice President Harris head to Georgia Friday in the wake of the Atlanta shootings of multiple Asian Americans. The state legislature at the same time is considering several bills that would limit constituents' voting access. The New Georgia Project's Nse Ufot, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein and State Sen. Michelle Au (D-GA) join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.