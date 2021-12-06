Alicia Sasser Modestino: 'Child care is a piece of infrastructure'
Stephanie Ruhle explains each of the child care provisions in President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" Act. Northeastern University Associate Professor, Alicia Sasser Modestino, and Bloomberg Businessweek columnist, Claire Suddath, discuss what the future of child care looks like for families across the country if the plan isn't passed. "Biden has a plan to make day care more affordable for parents — if the providers don’t go out of business first," Suddath writes in her piece, "How Child Care Became the Most Broken Business in America."Dec. 6, 2021
