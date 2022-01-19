Airlines delay and cancel flights despite Telecom companies delaying 5G rollout near airports
After airlines warned of ‘catastrophic’ disruption to travel, AT&T and Verizon delay the launch of 5G near U.S. airports. NBC’s Tom Costello and Captain Dennis Tajer, Chairman and Spokesperson for Allied Pilots Association, tell MSNBC’s Chris Jansing why the 5G technology is so problematic for pilotsJan. 19, 2022
Biden administration to distribute 400 million N95 masks, the largest PPE rollout in U.S. history
