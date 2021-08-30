Afghanistan veteran: 'The Taliban taking over was absolutely inevitable'

Lucas Kunce, an Afghanistan Marine veteran running for Senate in Missouri, joined Stephanie Ruhle to share how he feels about the latest in Afghanistan as the U.S. troop withdrawal deadline nears and evacuations continue. He slams officials calling for an extension of the Tuesday deadline. "The same people right now who are saying one more day, one more month, one more dollar are the same people who said that for 20 years ... what that means is one more Marine," he says.Aug. 30, 2021