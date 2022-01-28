A vaccine developed at a Texas Children’s hospital could be the silver bullet for taking down Covid 19
02:40
Share this -
copied
Dr. Peter Hotez Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital shares how he is breaking down barriers to close a vital vaccination gap following the Delta and Omicron variants rise from underdeveloped countries. “This vaccine is the lowest cost vaccine out there ... and there is no limit to the amount you can make.”Jan. 28, 2022
The Truth Matters: Russian disinformation about Ukraine
00:30
Now Playing
A vaccine developed at a Texas Children’s hospital could be the silver bullet for taking down Covid 19
02:40
UP NEXT
Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better
04:37
Rep. Sessions on push to ban lawmakers from trading stocks: 'This is a populist idea'
07:07
Experts react to breaking news of strong GDP growth in Q4 of 2021
03:27
Steve Rattner: U.S. could see more 'very substantial' inflation