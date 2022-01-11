A ‘toxic mix of ignorance and intolerance’: Domestic extremism on the rise in the U.S.
08:12
Share this -
copied
As the Senate prepares for today’s hearing on the threat of domestic terrorism a year after the January 6 riot, NBC’s Ben Collins, Senior Politico reporter Kyle Cheney, and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss how extremists are narrowing in on local communities and the danger this new tactic poses to our democracy.Jan. 11, 2022
‘There's this perpetual fatigue’: Michigan hospitals at breaking point amid COVID surge
04:20
Now Playing
A ‘toxic mix of ignorance and intolerance’: Domestic extremism on the rise in the U.S.
08:12
UP NEXT
‘We need concrete action’: Pressure mounts on voting rights reform
02:38
Omicron causes staffing shortages among first responders, posing a threat to public safety
06:54
Americans grapple with ‘new normal’ amid omicron surges
03:27
Amb. Bill Taylor talks Russian tensions after Biden's high-stakes call with Putin