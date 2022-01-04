A nation developing into children: 'We can’t yell at Covid so we yell at people who are trying to help us'
Sarah Lyall, writer for the New York Times, and Ethan Bernstein, associate Professor at Harvard Business School, join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss how frustration over travel challenges and supply shortages around the country are contributing to a culture of anger, fighting, and irate behavior among consumers, and the consequences on an already-struggling workforce.Jan. 4, 2022
