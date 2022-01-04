A mixed verdict: Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, found guilty of defrauding investors but not patients
Stephanie Ruhle is joined by CNBC’s Yasmin Khorram, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and criminal defense attorney, Danny Cevallos, to discuss the latest developments in the trial of Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, who has been found guilty on four counts of fraud for misleading investors about her company’s blood testing machines, and is currently awaiting sentencing. Jan. 4, 2022
