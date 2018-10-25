2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden, 10th package discovered
Police have discovered a second suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, which matches the pipe bombs mailed to prominent government and media figures. This is the 10th package that has been intercepted.
