WATCH: Steve Kornacki dives into early voting patterns in key midterm states

Stephanie Ruhle

2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden, 10th package discovered

Police have discovered a second suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, which matches the pipe bombs mailed to prominent government and media figures. This is the 10th package that has been intercepted.Oct. 25, 2018

  • #GoodNewsRuhles: Students sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in sign language

    00:49

  • Dow rebounds after 600-point plunge

    05:32

  • Breaking down President Trump's reactions to the explosive devices

    09:51

  • How investigators will work to find pipe bomb suspect

    05:35

  • Pipe bomb sent to CNN, Brennan included ISIS flag parody

    01:49

  • 2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden, 10th package discovered

    01:11

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All

BEST OF MSNBC