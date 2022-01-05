13 killed, two injured in Philadelphia fire

At least 13 people were killed and two critically injured during an early morning fire that broke out in a row house in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department says the cause of the fire is not yet known. Jan. 5, 2022
UP NEXT
Amb. Bill Taylor talks Russian tensions after Biden's high-stakes call with Putin
03:44
Colorado mayor on raging wildfires: 'I'm fearful that we will have some fatalities'
05:10
Photographer reflects on 2021 through a year of photos
03:23
Former sex crimes prosecutor: Maxwell guilty verdict could send a message for future cases
04:56
Reporters break down where the pandemic, Covid testing stands around the country amid omicron surge
10:14
Covid-19 survivor urges vaccination: 'Don't put your family through what I did'