12 GOP Senators vote against Trump’s national emergency declaration

The Republican-led Senate rejected President Trump’s border emergency declaration in a stunning revolt from 12 GOP Senators who voted for the resolution to stop the president from going around Congress to build his border wall. Real Clear Politics Associate Editor and Columnist A.B. Stoddard, Host of Slate’s “The Gist” podcast Mike Pesca and Republican pollster Chris Wilson join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss what will most likely be the first veto of the Trump presidency.

