'Where there's life, there's hope': José Díaz-Balart reports from Mayfield, Kentucky
08:14
José Díaz-Balart joined Yasmin Vossoughian live from hard hit Mayfield, Kentucky after the community was devastated by deadly tornadoes over the weekend. He shares what residents are telling him in the wake of the destruction and says, "there's still a lot of hope here."Dec. 13, 2021
