IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘We need concrete action’: Pressure mounts on voting rights reform

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Omicron causes staffing shortages among first responders, posing a threat to public safety 

    06:54

  • Americans grapple with ‘new normal’ amid omicron surges

    03:27

  • Amb. Bill Taylor talks Russian tensions after Biden's high-stakes call with Putin

    03:44

  • Colorado mayor on raging wildfires: 'I'm fearful that we will have some fatalities'

    05:10

  • Photographer reflects on 2021 through a year of photos

    03:23

  • Former sex crimes prosecutor: Maxwell guilty verdict could send a message for future cases

    04:56

  • Reporters break down where the pandemic, Covid testing stands around the country amid omicron surge

    10:14

  • Covid-19 survivor urges vaccination: 'Don't put your family through what I did'

    05:25

  • Dr. Osterholm: Next six to eight weeks could be 'some of the darkest days of the pandemic'

    03:24

  • Louisiana doctor shares what he's seeing among kids hospitalized with Covid

    04:51

  • Former combat veteran reacts to new Afghanistan commission, reflects on country's collapse

    03:32

  • Anti-Defamation League CEO: Comparing Covid restrictions to Holocaust is 'revolting'

    04:49

  • Dana Canedy shares story of resilience captured in 'A Journal for Jordan'

    05:24

  • Secy. Buttigieg says he's 'really encouraged' by progress on supply chain issues

    06:58

  • Eamon Javers breaks down how criminals stole billions in pandemic relief funds

    02:24

  • Musical connects radicalism in history to today's politics

    04:49

  • Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'

    10:08

  • Dr. Lee: Pandemic has 'certainly' made opioid crisis worse

    03:04

  • Andy Slavitt: 'It's going to be a surge like we haven't seen before'

    11:55

Stephanie Ruhle

‘We need concrete action’: Pressure mounts on voting rights reform

02:38

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the need for Democrats to change their strategy on voting rights reform and what’s at stake if lawmakers fail to take action before the midterms.Jan. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘We need concrete action’: Pressure mounts on voting rights reform

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Omicron causes staffing shortages among first responders, posing a threat to public safety 

    06:54

  • Americans grapple with ‘new normal’ amid omicron surges

    03:27

  • Amb. Bill Taylor talks Russian tensions after Biden's high-stakes call with Putin

    03:44

  • Colorado mayor on raging wildfires: 'I'm fearful that we will have some fatalities'

    05:10

  • Photographer reflects on 2021 through a year of photos

    03:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All