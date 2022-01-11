‘There's this perpetual fatigue’: Michigan hospitals at breaking point amid COVID surge
Beaumont Health nurse Maureen Grisius speaks with Stephanie Ruhle about the current COVID surge overwhelming the state’s hospital system and how doctors and nurses on the front lines are dealing with it. Jan. 11, 2022
'There's this perpetual fatigue': Michigan hospitals at breaking point amid COVID surge
